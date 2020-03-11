BART to Equip Each Station With Hand Sanitizer

In order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the Bay Area, BART said starting Wednesday night, each station will be equipped with at least one dispenser of hand sanitizer.

BART said the move comes as ridership this week has gone down by 30 percent from an average Tuesday last month of 415,760 riders to 292,011 this past Tuesday.

With less crowded trains, BART is also encouraging riders to maintain a distance from one another, per public health guidelines, to prevent the spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19. An arm's-length of space is recommended.

In addition to the agency's recommendations for riders, BART has also stepped up cleaning and disinfecting on trains and in stations.

Despite the scaled-back ridership, BART will still deliver regular service and train lengths, because not everyone has the option of telecommuting to work, as many companies and municipalities have recommended, agency officials said.

For daily updates about BART ridership and how the coronavirus is affecting service, people can click here.