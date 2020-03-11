coronavirus

BART to Equip Each Station With Hand Sanitizer

By Bay City News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

In order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the Bay Area, BART said starting Wednesday night, each station will be equipped with at least one dispenser of hand sanitizer.

BART said the move comes as ridership this week has gone down by 30 percent from an average Tuesday last month of 415,760 riders to 292,011 this past Tuesday.

With less crowded trains, BART is also encouraging riders to maintain a distance from one another, per public health guidelines, to prevent the spread of the virus, also known as COVID-19. An arm's-length of space is recommended.

Local

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Coronavirus Impacts Sharks, Earthquakes Games in March

San Jose 8 hours ago

Mass Shooting Threat at Valley Fair Mall Deemed Not Credible

In addition to the agency's recommendations for riders, BART has also stepped up cleaning and disinfecting on trains and in stations.

Despite the scaled-back ridership, BART will still deliver regular service and train lengths, because not everyone has the option of telecommuting to work, as many companies and municipalities have recommended, agency officials said.

For daily updates about BART ridership and how the coronavirus is affecting service, people can click here.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusbart
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us