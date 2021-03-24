BART to Offer Extended Service From Coliseum Station Following Oakland A's Games

BART will provide extended train service for Oakland Athletics fans departing night games at the Oakland Coliseum, the transit agency said Wednesday.

A's fans leaving the Coliseum after BART's regular operating hours will have access to one train per each of the agency's train lines. Each train will include 10 cars to ensure riders can remain socially distant.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

For the A's opening night game April 1, BART will have one train per route standing by after the game for fans. Riders going toward Antioch are advised to board a Richmond-bound train and transfer to the Antioch line at MacArthur station.

The A's opening night game is expected to start at 7:07 p.m., but all other A's home night games in 2021 will start at 6:40 p.m.

Following those games, BART trains will depart from the Coliseum station toward Richmond at 9:33 p.m., Daly City at 9:36 p.m., Berryessa at 10:14 p.m., Millbrae at 10:18 p.m., Richmond at 10:21 p.m. and Dublin/Pleasanton at 10:22 p.m.

Trains will not be added if A's games last longer than the scheduled train departure times.

BART's full train schedule for each of its lines can be found at bart.gov/schedules.