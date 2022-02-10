bart

BART to Restore Service to Pre-Pandemic Levels Soon

By Bay City News

A BART train at a station in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

Later this month, BART will restore service to pre-pandemic levels by running trains until midnight every day of the week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, BART closed at 9 pm. Sundays to work on rebuilding projects. Starting Feb. 20, Sunday service will run from 8 a.m. to midnight, BART officials said Wednesday.

In addition, BART will run 5-line service every day until about 9 p.m., except for 12 single-tracking Sundays when cable replacement work is underway in San Francisco.

bart 8 hours ago

BART Reports Grim Financial Outlook, May Seek New Tax to Boost Revenue

bart Feb 2

Powell Street BART Station Restrooms to Reopen for First Time in Over 20 Years

After 9 p.m., there will be 3-line service every day.

Also starting this month, BART's 3-line service that starts about 9 p.m. is matched every day with other transit agencies' timetables.

More information about BART's upcoming schedule changes is available at bart.gov.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bart
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us