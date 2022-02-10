BART to Restore Service to Pre-Pandemic Levels Soon

Later this month, BART will restore service to pre-pandemic levels by running trains until midnight every day of the week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, BART closed at 9 pm. Sundays to work on rebuilding projects. Starting Feb. 20, Sunday service will run from 8 a.m. to midnight, BART officials said Wednesday.

In addition, BART will run 5-line service every day until about 9 p.m., except for 12 single-tracking Sundays when cable replacement work is underway in San Francisco.

After 9 p.m., there will be 3-line service every day.

Also starting this month, BART's 3-line service that starts about 9 p.m. is matched every day with other transit agencies' timetables.

More information about BART's upcoming schedule changes is available at bart.gov.