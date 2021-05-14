BART Track Rebuilding Between Hayward, Union City Starts This Weekend

BART will begin a track rebuilding project this weekend between the South Hayward and Union City stations, requiring track closures between the two on seven weekends through mid-October.

The project will involve replacing aging trackway parts like wooden ties and track switches, some of which have been in use since BART service began in 1972.

BART workers will also begin the initial work of building a train car maintenance complex in Hayward, which will house hundreds of the transit agency's new Fleet of the Future cars.

BART is using a $1.17 billion grant from the U.S. Federal Transit Administration over several years to construct the Hayward complex.

Closure weekends are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 29-31, June 19-20, Sept. 4-6, Sept. 18-19, Oct. 2-3 and Oct. 16-17.

BART will offer free shuttle buses between the two stations on closure weekends and riders traveling through the two stations are advised to add roughly 20-25 minutes to their trip.