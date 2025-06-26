BART's train reliability settings fueled San Leandro station fire, agency engineer says

Equipment settings aimed at bolstering BART’s system reliability ended up fueling the San Leandro station fire last month, a top engineer told the transit system’s governing board Thursday.

In the first detailed briefing about what triggered the May 20 fire and ensuing systemwide meltdown, BART engineer Myat San said the 4:45 a.m. incident started with a ground fault on a frayed 1,000-volt cable powering trains at the station. The frayed, exposed cable touched the ground, allowing a surge of power to flow into the ground.

“Initially, this was a low-level fault, but it quickly escalated to an arcing fault and fire, significantly intensifying the situation,” said San, who is BART’s chief infrastructure delivery officer.

San said the system’s automatic circuit breaker – designed to protect against faults and fires – worked as designed, shutting off the power once the fault was detected. But, he said, that same breaker was set to override itself and restore power automatically, because most fluctuations are harmless. The idea, he said, is to prevent or “minimize unnecessary service disruptions” from routine power fluctuations during service.

But in the case of the San Leandro fire, he said, the breaker went on and off and back on repeatedly, allowing sufficient heat and fuel to touch off the fire. It is not clear how many times the system on-off-on reclose cycle occurred before the fire.

“While our electrical protection systems did activate, they didn’t fully isolate the fault," San concluded. "This was due to the initial low-level nature of the fault and the system’s inherent design, which prioritizes continuity of service, whenever possible.”

San acknowledged that the pitfall of assuring reliability is that the system settings can “delay isolation” of problems – like the low-level fault that ultimately sparked the fire. He said the fire “reveals an opportunity for further assessment and refinement” of BART’s electrical system settings.

While stressing such incidents are comparatively uncommon and the “low likelihood” of another one, San did say BART is evaluating its system to assure the proper balance between safety and reliability.