Workshop Aims to Help Blind and Low-Vision Riders Navigate BART

Bay Area Rapid Transit held a workshop Tuesday in Oakland aimed at helping visually impaired riders better navigate the system.

The effort is part of the transit agency's mission of increasing accessibility.

"When you're somewhere you don't even know where you are going and when you can't see that can be frightening," passenger Linda Brooks said.

Tuesday's gathering addressed everything from brail maps to creating a mock track and showing passengers where to crawl if they fall on the tracks.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sheri Albers with Lighthouse for the Blind partnered with BART to create the workshop after her own close call last year.

"I realized at the last minute I was going to fall into the trackway and I thought I was going to die," Albers said.

The training comes as the transit system continues to bring new trains online with added accessibility.

The safety enhancements start before passengers board a train with an updated brail to determine what car they are on. There also is an easier way passengers can call for help with an emergency button at the door.

"Anytime you enhance accessibility you're bringing the world up to meet us," Albers said. "Because we have always been here and as long as technology exists it has always been leaving us behind."

BART plans to host other workshops for deaf and mobility challenged passengers. The transit agency has a goal to increase safety while breaking down barriers.

"They don't have the option to drive themselves to a job," BART spokesperson Jim Allison said. "If we can make it easier and give them a comfort level and make it safer to use our system, that is a win for both sides."

Riders said it is working.

"It's as simple as knowing where the handles are so I can keep my balance on the trains," passenger Lisa Marie Martinez said. "These are newer trains. I love them."