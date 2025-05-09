BART trains go dark systemwide due to ‘computer networking problem'

BART trains went dark systemwide Friday morning due to a computer networking problem, the transit agency said on social media.
"Due to a train control system problem BART service is suspended system wide until further notice. Seek alternate means of transportation," the agency said on X at about 4:25 a.m.
BART added later that crews are on hand, troubleshooting a "computer networking problem."
Transit alternatives can be found at bart.gov/alternatives.
This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.
