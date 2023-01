BART is running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather, the transit agency said Saturday morning.

Patrons are advised to add 20 minutes to their planned travel time to factor in the delays.

Riders can use the agency's Trip Planner, at bart.gov/planner, and check real time departures on the BART official app or at bart.gov.

