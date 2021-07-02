BART Unable to Serve A's Fans Staying Late for Fireworks Show

It's the first season Oakland A's fans can take BART from San Jose to the Coliseum, and that was especially appealing for Friday night's game because of the post-game fireworks show.

But BART says it will not be running trains late enough to get fans home after the fireworks. For that reason, the A's stopped ticket sales at 30,000 rather than the sellout they were expecting.

BART says its late night service is resuming in two weeks, but for now it just doesn’t have the staff to keep trains going that late. Fans should plan to be on the platform by 10:10 p.m. to catch the last train of the night.

The transit agency said Thursday full late-night service from 9 p.m. to midnight will resume Aug. 2, roughly a month earlier than previously planned.

When its service expands, BART's closing time will return to midnight Monday through Saturday, while Sunday service will remain on an 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. schedule to accommodate infrastructure improvement projects throughout the system.

In addition, the agency plans to add limited late-night service for trains leaving downtown San Francisco on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between July 15 and July 31. The late-night service in July will run in addition to the transit agency's special service for San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's night games and will depart from Embarcadero and Civic Center stations in San Francisco at 11:30 p.m.

BART officials said the current plan to expand service in July and early August was made possible by cooperation with the labor unions representing BART workers to expedite the agency's hiring and training processes.

BART still plans to add more trains to the system, reducing the time between trains during peak and off-peak hours, and offer 50% off fare rides in September when riders use a Clipper card.

More information, train schedules and departure times can be found on BART's website.