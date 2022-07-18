BART's Mask Mandate Expires, Though Face Coverings Still ‘Strongly Encouraged'

Monday was the first day BART riders were allowed to ditch their masks on trains and at stations for the better part of two years.

The mass transit agency's mask mandate expired, though its signage reflects what most health officials are professing these days: masks are not required but are "strongly encouraged."

Back in April, the BART board voted to reinstitute the mandate without a public health order. And now, even amid new COVID surge driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 omicron subvariant, the rule was allowed to expire.

During the pandemic, BART has taken several safety measures including installing air filters that can trap the virus while also replacing the air inside train cars every 70 seconds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some riders were relieved Monday to go maskless, saying people should decide for themselves.

"If I’m alone, then I don’t need to, if I’m sitting by myself," one rider said.

As mask mandates have been lifted, public health leaders have repeatedly maintained that in crowds and indoors, masking is still a good idea.