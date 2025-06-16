Bay Area Air District increases old vehicle buy-back amount to $2,000

The Bay Area Air District is expanding its vehicle buy-back program to encourage the removal of higher-polluting vehicles from the road by increasing the buy-back amount to $2,000, an increase of $500.

Beginning on July 1, vehicles that are model year 2000 and older can qualify, the Air District said.

"The Vehicle Buy Back Program encourages owners of older, high-emission cars and small trucks to voluntarily retire their vehicles," said the District in a release. "Since older vehicles typically lack modern emission control systems, they disproportionately contribute to local air pollution."

In order for a vehicle to be eligible, it must be model year 2000 or older, currently registered as operable, and has to have been registered as operable in the Bay Area for the past 24 months. Also, vehicles within 60 days of a required smog check must pass a smog check.

According to the Air District, the buy-back program has retired over 95,000 vehicles and has prevented "millions of pounds" of pollutants from affecting the air.

For more information about the Vehicle Buy Back Program, go to baaqmd.gov/vbb.