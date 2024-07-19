Bay Area air district extends air quality advisory through Saturday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended Friday's air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Saturday.

Smoke from fires in Northern and Southern California is expected to impact the Bay Area through Saturday. The air district said conditions can change rapidly and the amount and location of smoke at ground level is hard to predict.

People can check for real-time smoke pollution levels in their area at fire.airnow.gov. Hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke is possible in portions of the Bay Area, especially at higher altitudes and in the North Bay on Friday.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants, the district said. Exposure to wildfire smoke is unhealthy, even for short periods of time. The district said, if possible and if temperatures allow, people should stay inside with windows closed Saturday and should keep doors closed until smoke levels subside.

People can also reduce their exposure to smoke by setting air conditioners and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from getting inside. The use of indoor air filtration or going to a clean air center or other location with filtered air, such as a library or mall, can also help reduce exposure.

Clean air center locations can be found at ww2.arb.ca.gov/cleanaircenters.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

Older people, children and people with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

The district said it will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts. Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and therefore, no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.