Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Wednesday

The Bay Area Air District has extended an air quality advisory through Wednesday due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

Smoke from various large Canadian wildfires in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba is expected to impact air quality in the Bay Area at least through Wednesday. Air quality may reach levels considered unhealthy and the smell of smoke is possible.

Air district officials said conditions can change rapidly and the amount and locations of smoke at ground level are hard to predict.

The district said wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants. Exposure to wildfire smoke is unhealthy, even for short periods of time.

If possible, and if temperatures allow, the air district recommends that people stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside. People can also reduce their exposure to smoke by setting their car's vent system to recirculate, preventing outside air from entering the vehicle.

The use of indoor air filtration or going to a clean air center or other location with filtered air, like a library or mall, can also help reduce smoke exposure.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elderly people, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

The air district will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts. No Spare the Air Alert is in effect as a result of the smoke.

The public can check for real-time smoke pollution levels in their area with the U.S. EPA's Fire and Smoke Map at fire.airnow.gov.