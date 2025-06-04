Air Quality

Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Thursday due to Canadian wildfire smoke

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

The Bay Area Air District has extended an air quality advisory through Thursday because of wildfire smoke coming from Canada.

The advisory was first issued Monday for smoke from fires in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Now the smoke is expected to affect Bay Area air quality at least through Thursday. The district said the region's air quality may reach unhealthy levels and the smell of smoke is possible.

Air district officials also said conditions can change rapidly and the amount and locations of smoke at ground level are hard to predict.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants. Exposure is unhealthy, even for short periods of time.

The air district recommends that people stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside. People should also set their car's vent system to recirculate, preventing outside air from entering. Smoke exposure can also be reduced by using indoor air filtration or going to a clean air center or other location with filtered air, like a library or mall.

Elderly people, children and people with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions.

The air district will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts. No Spare the Air Alert is in effect.

People can check for real-time smoke pollution levels in their area with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Fire and Smoke Map at https://fire.airnow.gov/.

