Long Lines at Bay Area Airports for Post-Thanksgiving Travel

The rough trip home for tens of thousands of travelers continued Sunday night.

More than 2,500 flights into or out of U.S. airports were delayed Sunday and several dozen flights were canceled.

The mess was caused by severe weather in parts of the country, including strong winds, rain and snow.

The Bay Area was not immune to the ripple effect.

NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez tweeted a video from Oakland International Airport Sunday, where there were very long lines just to get through security. Those lines even stretched outdoors.

The Oakland airport is bonkers!! The line for TSA is out the door and wrapped around baggage claim. And the line to check in luggage is just as long. It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year!! #thanksgivingtravel pic.twitter.com/66qxhGpZ4T — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 27, 2022

At San Jose Airport, the lines were better. But it was still busy.

SJC said nearly half a million passengers will pass through the airport from Nov. 18 to Nov. 29.

There were also long lines at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The airport said 62,000 passengers booked flights for today alone.

Most of the bad weather was in the eastern part of the country and in Oregon and Washington.