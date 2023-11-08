Bay Area transportation leaders propose all-lane freeway tolling

A Bay Area transportation agency is carrying out a study to determine whether it will start charging drivers to use freeways.

The idea, put forth by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, is that drivers would be charged a small fee per mile they drive on any major freeway that runs parallel to public transit. That fee would range from 10 to 30 cents.

It’s not a popular idea among those NBC Bay Area spoke with.

“That’s completely absurd,” said Santa Cruz resident Renee Golder.

“I think that’s a bad idea,” said one person who declined to share their name. “I would not like to pay money to get to work.”

It’s not a done deal, but the MTC explained in a public meeting Wednesday night that it’s one idea being seriously considered to reduce congestion and meet the state’s greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2035.

In one example shared by the MTC, a one-way commute from San Carlos to San Jose would cost about $6 if tolls were put in place by 2035. But transit experts also estimate it would shave about 10 minutes off the commute due to fewer drives being on the road.

The commission also provided a chart which estimated commuters who drive around 40 miles per day, five days per week would end up paying around $270 each month.

“But even though it’s not popular, we think it’s worthy of having a conversation with folks so that people can start to think about trade-offs. … What might I get in return in terms of a faster trip, more transit available. Those kinds of things,” said John Goodwin, an MTC spokesperson.

Low-income households would also get a 50% discount.

Golder told NBC Bay Area they didn’t think it was a fair solution.

“I don’t think it’s an equitable solution for transportation because most people that have to have long commutes are people that maybe can’t afford to take other means of transportation,” Golder said. “I think it’s a privilege to be able to bike or walk to work.”

The plan isn’t an imminent one. The California state legislature would need to approve any final plan, and even then tolls are only proposed to begin in 2035.

The MTC is taking feedback on the idea on its website. It expects people will have a lot to say.