Several Bay Area Animal Shelters at Capacity

Some Bay Area families said they are force to surrender or abandon their pet, causing shelters to overflow and sending animal welfare providers scrambling to help those who need it.

“We’re seeing animals, particularly dogs come in in numbers we've never seen before,” said Lisa Jenkins- Program Manager with County of Santa Clara Animal Care & Control.

Jenkins with the county of Santa Clara Animal Services said their shelter in San Martin has been at or over capacity since March. She added that they reached a point where they’re literally overflowing at 150% capacity.

“If we don't have the public stepping forward to adopt or foster, were going to be forced with making euthanasia decisions we haven't had to make in the years I’ve been here,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins and others like the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA believe families are giving up or abandoning their pets like never before because of economic reasons, including cost of living and vet services.

In fact, a survey by the American Pet Products Association found the number two reason have fewer pets now than they did three months ago, as they can no longer afford to take care of their furry family members.

It’s not just shelters. Spay and neuter nonprofit clinics like animal fix clinic in Richmond said they’re overwhelmed.

Hundreds of pet owners are calling them for help because they can’t afford surgery.

Animal fix clinic says they’re conducting about 40 surgeries a day and their waitlist is more than three months.

Shelters across the Bay are asking pet owners not to abandon animals on the street and instead to take them to your local shelter.

But if you can, first consider getting help from animal food banks and non-profit spay and neuter clinics.