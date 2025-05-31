Astronomy

Bay Area Aurora viewing: What to know about chance to see the Northern Lights

By Rob Mayeda

NBC Universal, Inc.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm (G4) on Saturday ahead of the expected arrival of high energy particles from the Sunday. Short term radio communication blackouts were observed on Saturday ahead of what could be the most intense display of aurora borealis across the Northern United States since October of last year.

You may recall the views we had around the Bay Area also in May 2024, where many we able to get photos or time-lapse videos of aurora borealis on their cameras and smartphones using three seconds to 10 second time exposure settings. The vibrant colors are caused by upper atmospheric nitrogen and oxygen molecules reacting to the high energy solar particles, acting a bit like a neon tube.

SWPC forecasters are expecting the peak of the current solar storm in the Sunday night to Monday dayside timeframe.

NBC Bay Area's Rob Mayeda shares viewing tips and some of the science behind what makes the aurora borealis also known as the northern lights visible in our skies in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Astronomy
