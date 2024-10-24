Transportation

Bay Area bridge tolls could climb to $11.50 for some by 2030

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some drivers using the Bay Area’s seven state-owned toll bridges could face tolls as high as $11.50 by 2030.

The Bay Area Toll Authority on Wednesday heard a proposal that would phase in a series of toll hikes over five years starting in 2026, at which point FasTrak users would pay $8.50 to cross the Bay, Antioch, Benicia, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo bridges. Tolls would then increase by 50 cents each year over the following four years.

Drivers who use a license plate account or invoiced tolling would pay slightly more.

The table below provides a toll price breakdown for regular two-axle cars and trucks.

DATEFASTRAKLICENSE PLATE ACCOUNTINVOICED TOLLING
Jan. 1, 2026$8.50$8.50$8.50
Jan. 1, 2027$9.00$9.25$10.00
Jan. 1, 2028$9.50$9.75$10.50
Jan. 1, 2029$10.00$10.25$11.00
Jan. 1, 2030$10.50$10.75$11.50

Before a final decision is made, a series of public hearings will be held.

Visit the Metropolitan Transportation Commission website to learn more.

