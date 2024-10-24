Bay Area bridge tolls could climb to $11.50 for some by 2030

Some drivers using the Bay Area’s seven state-owned toll bridges could face tolls as high as $11.50 by 2030.

The Bay Area Toll Authority on Wednesday heard a proposal that would phase in a series of toll hikes over five years starting in 2026, at which point FasTrak users would pay $8.50 to cross the Bay, Antioch, Benicia, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo bridges. Tolls would then increase by 50 cents each year over the following four years.

Drivers who use a license plate account or invoiced tolling would pay slightly more.

The table below provides a toll price breakdown for regular two-axle cars and trucks.

DATE FASTRAK LICENSE PLATE ACCOUNT INVOICED TOLLING Jan. 1, 2026 $8.50 $8.50 $8.50 Jan. 1, 2027 $9.00 $9.25 $10.00 Jan. 1, 2028 $9.50 $9.75 $10.50 Jan. 1, 2029 $10.00 $10.25 $11.00 Jan. 1, 2030 $10.50 $10.75 $11.50

Before a final decision is made, a series of public hearings will be held.

Visit the Metropolitan Transportation Commission website to learn more.