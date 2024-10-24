Bay Area bridge tolls could climb to $11.50 for some by 2030

Some drivers using the Bay Area’s seven state-owned toll bridges could face tolls as high as $11.50 by 2030.
The Bay Area Toll Authority on Wednesday heard a proposal that would phase in a series of toll hikes over five years starting in 2026, at which point FasTrak users would pay $8.50 to cross the Bay, Antioch, Benicia, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo bridges. Tolls would then increase by 50 cents each year over the following four years.
Drivers who use a license plate account or invoiced tolling would pay slightly more.
The table below provides a toll price breakdown for regular two-axle cars and trucks.
|DATE
|FASTRAK
|LICENSE PLATE ACCOUNT
|INVOICED TOLLING
|Jan. 1, 2026
|$8.50
|$8.50
|$8.50
|Jan. 1, 2027
|$9.00
|$9.25
|$10.00
|Jan. 1, 2028
|$9.50
|$9.75
|$10.50
|Jan. 1, 2029
|$10.00
|$10.25
|$11.00
|Jan. 1, 2030
|$10.50
|$10.75
|$11.50
Before a final decision is made, a series of public hearings will be held.
Visit the Metropolitan Transportation Commission website to learn more.
