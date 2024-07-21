Bay Area, California politicians react to President Biden's decision to drop out

In a stark move that left many across the Bay Area and California stunned, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would be dropping out of the presidential race.

The president took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted a letter explaining his decision.

A few minutes after positing his letter, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the democratic ticket for the White House.

A few minutes after positing his letter, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the democratic ticket for the White House.

Harris said she was honored to receive Biden's endorsement and that her intention is to win the nomination.

"Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election," Harris said. "And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

The full transcript of her statement can be read here.

The Vice President also has strong Bay Area ties being a Berkeley native and served as San Francisco District Attorney.

Prior to the White House, Oakland-born Harris served as California's attorney general where she officiated the state's first same-sex marriage in 2013.

Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president as well as the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve in the office.

Democrats across the state began characterizing Biden's decision as selfless, courageous and necessary for the party.

President Joe Biden announced he ended his 2024 campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. What's next? Political Analyst Larry Gerston and San Jose State University Political Science Professor Melinda Jackson breaking down what's at stake.

Politicians with Bay Area ties react

Shortly after announcing his drop from the race, local politicians took to social media supporting Biden's decision and his presidency. Many said his decision was difficult but courageous.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee, issued a statement highlighting how the president has "immense love for this country."

“From appointing the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court to historic investments in addressing climate change and improving infrastructure, to saving lives and reviving our economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, President Biden’s legacy as president will live on forever," Lee said. “As a party and as a nation, we should extend our deepest gratitude to President Biden for his incredible selflessness, commitment to this country, his work over the last four years, and a lifetime of public service. This day is about honoring him.”

In Berkeley, Mayor Jesse Arreguin said she is excited to see Harris be the potential Democratic nominee.

"[Joe Biden] is a true patriot. Putting the country over self. He has saved our country from tyranny and deserves our thanks," he said.

President ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ is a true patriot. Putting the country over self. He has saved our country from tyranny and deserves our thanks.

I am excited that Berkeley native ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ may be our Democratic nominee.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, a local from San Francisco, said Biden's leadership has made him "one of the most consequential Presidents in American history."

“With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," wrote Pelosi in a statement. “God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness.”

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors' President Aaron Peskin said although Biden dropped out of the bidding, the party must now unite.

“I pledge to make whatever efforts possible to work together with my fellow Democrats at this pivotal moment in history," Peskin said. "I salute the committed and consequential work of President Biden, and I can only imagine how difficult a decision this was for him to make. It is a shining example of an individual who puts his country before his own self-interests, and in that spirit we must all pledge to support the Democratic nominee and work to prevent another Trump presidency — which could be the end of democracy as we know it.”

Appointed U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler said the nation owes a huge debt of gratitude to Biden, and that his tenure exemplified patriotism to the greatest level.

"Thanks to his leadership, the American people have witnessed historic investments in education, infrastructure, and so much more," Butler said. "The threat to all that progress remains, and we must now do everything we can to ensure Vice President Harris succeeds. There's no one better prepared for this challenge.”

Butler was appointed to the U.S. Senate after late-senator Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, died in February.

From the state's capital, Senator Scott Wiener highlighted Biden's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and taking over after Trump-Pence administration.

“President Biden is an extraordinary leader. He led us out of the pandemic & the disastrous Trump presidency. He delivered critical legislative wins on climate, manufacturing & infrastructure. And once again, he’s putting the nation before himself," Wiener said.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown spoke outside John's Grill and said he is endorsing Harris.

"In all the jobs she has had whether it was district attorney whether it was attorney general or whether she was person in the category of cross-examining Supreme Court nominees she has always been outstanding and no question in my mind that she will continue to be equally as outstanding," Brown said.

Brown was instrumental in apporting Harris to key roles in state politics. He added that he believes the party will come together and support her.

John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party, said the spotlight is on the Democratic party, while GOP nominee Donald Trump "is in a good position."

"The national spotlight is blazing hot and ... no matter who the nominee is they are going to be under a level of scrutiny," Dennis said. "They have never had to deal with before, and the pressure will be on. President Trump has been through this."

Other local politicians have begun speaking on their respective platforms.

Some, like San Francisco Mayor London Breed, are expected to speak publicly throughout the day.

California politicians react

In Sacramento, Gov. Gavin Newsom applauded Biden's decision.

"President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents," Newsom wrote on X.

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.



Thank you, @JoeBiden.

Newsom has since announced that he is endorsing Harris' ticket for president.

"Tough. Fearless. Tenacious. With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, Kamala Harris," he said.

Tough. Fearless. Tenacious.



With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump's dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America's Vice President, @KamalaHarris.

Senator Alex Padilla, representing constituents from Souther California, said he was grateful for Biden's friendship and service to the country.

"During his presidency, he led the nation out of a crippling pandemic and revived our economy with record job creation and historic low unemployment. He delivered transformational bipartisan victories to invest in our infrastructure and lower costs for working families," Padilla said in a statement. "And he restored America’s leadership on the world stage by defending democracy in Ukraine."

Padilla added him and his wife are also grateful for the president's dedication to improve the lives of California residents.

Democratic Rep. Adman Schiff said the president will be leaving the office with a long-lasting legacy "unlike any other modern president."

Schiff was recently in headlines becoming one of the highest-profile Democrat to urge the president to drop his bid for a second term.

“Taking the reins in the throes of an unprecedented pandemic, Joe Biden spearheaded our economic recovery and saved the lives of millions. He worked diligently to pass the most effective, progressive legislation in the last half century – all while rebuilding our alliances abroad and our standing around the globe," Schiff said. "He has accomplished more in one term than most presidents do in two and he will go down in history as one of the greatest presidents of our time."

Schiff added that the party needs to get behind Harris and publicly endorsed her presidential campaign. He has closely worked with Harris in her tenure as attorney general and senator.

"There is no better matchup than this superb former prosecutor against this convicted criminal, and she’ll prosecute the case against Trump every single day," he said.

Although democrats are excited for what's to come, California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said she is shocked at the "disarray."

She added that the party must really think about backing Harris given that she "enabled a clearly declining Biden during his time as president."

"President Biden tasked her with solving the border crisis, and in turn, she made our country less safe, allowing millions more to flood into our country illegally," Patterson said. "As California’s top cop, she allowed criminals to thrive, including refusing to stop Prop. 47 that still wreaks havoc on our state today. Just as she failed on behalf of the Golden State, something Californians remember all too well, Harris owns the failed Biden-Harris agenda that led to rising prices, a weakened global standing, failing schools and surging crime."

This article will be updated as more statements are released.