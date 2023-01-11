bay area storm

Storm Stats: Over 13 Inches of Rain in San Francisco, 15 Feet of Snow at Mammoth

By Brendan Weber

Snow piled up in Mammoth Lakes and standing water on Interstate 101 in San Francisco.
Patrick Griley/Mammoth Lakes Tourism / JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

The atmospheric river storms that have soaked the Bay Area and the rest of California over the past few weeks have done so in record-setting fashion.

Mother Nature delivered 12.90 inches of rain to Oakland between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10, setting a new record for that 16-day period, according to the National Weather Service. San Francisco International Airport (11.59 inches) and Stockton (8.10 inches) also set new 16-day rainfall records.

During that 16-day window, other locations across the region and the state picked up eye-popping amounts of rainfall.

Here are some of the highlights, courtesy of the weather service.

  • Downtown San Francisco: 13.59 inches
  • Santa Barbara: 12.10 inches
  • Napa: 11.21 inches
  • Redding: 10.80 inches
  • Downtown Sacramento: 9.58 inches

The Bay Area as a whole averaged 13.34 inches of rainfall during the 16-day period, according to the weather service. California averaged 8.61 inches.

Over in the Sierra Nevada, more than 10 feet of snow piled up at the highest elevations during the recent storms, the weather service said.

Here's a look at select snowfall totals from the weather service.

  • Mammoth Mountain: 190 inches
  • Donner Pass: 122.6 inches
  • Mono City: 76.7 inches
  • Tahoma: 65.6 inches
  • Tahoe City: 47 inches

For a more in-depth look at the weather service's precipitation report, check out the entire tweet thread below.

