Storm Stats: Over 13 Inches of Rain in San Francisco, 15 Feet of Snow at Mammoth

The atmospheric river storms that have soaked the Bay Area and the rest of California over the past few weeks have done so in record-setting fashion.

Mother Nature delivered 12.90 inches of rain to Oakland between Dec. 26 and Jan. 10, setting a new record for that 16-day period, according to the National Weather Service. San Francisco International Airport (11.59 inches) and Stockton (8.10 inches) also set new 16-day rainfall records.

During that 16-day window, other locations across the region and the state picked up eye-popping amounts of rainfall.

Here are some of the highlights, courtesy of the weather service.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Downtown San Francisco : 13.59 inches

: 13.59 inches Santa Barbara : 12.10 inches

: 12.10 inches Napa : 11.21 inches

: 11.21 inches Redding : 10.80 inches

: 10.80 inches Downtown Sacramento: 9.58 inches

The Bay Area as a whole averaged 13.34 inches of rainfall during the 16-day period, according to the weather service. California averaged 8.61 inches.

Over in the Sierra Nevada, more than 10 feet of snow piled up at the highest elevations during the recent storms, the weather service said.

Here's a look at select snowfall totals from the weather service.

Mammoth Mountain : 190 inches

: 190 inches Donner Pass : 122.6 inches

: 122.6 inches Mono City : 76.7 inches

: 76.7 inches Tahoma : 65.6 inches

: 65.6 inches Tahoe City: 47 inches

For a more in-depth look at the weather service's precipitation report, check out the entire tweet thread below.

UPDATED total precipitation for the series of atmospheric rivers that have affected California since December 26, a period of 16 days.



In this time California averaged 8.61 inches of precipitation and the San Francisco-Oakland metropolitan statistical area averaged 13.34 inches. pic.twitter.com/Hi4MXB0Who — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 11, 2023

The 24-hour period from 4 AM PST January 9, 2023 to 4 AM PST January 10, 2023 ranks as the 3rd wettest such one-day period since 2005 in the state of California by grid total precipitation.



It was the highest in the 18-year dataset by total area of 10" in 24-hour precipitation. pic.twitter.com/8TsxAXS76V — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 11, 2023