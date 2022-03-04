Bay Area Chef Cooks Up Support for Ukraine

Each day we are hearing about new ways people are finding ways to help following the invasion of Ukraine.

For one Bay Area chef, it's personal.

Anna Voloshyna was born and raised in Ukraine, and some of her closest family still live there.

Voloshyna runs a popular blog and Instagram page called Anna Voloshyna Cooks. She typically posts Ukrainian dishes and other meals inspired by Eastern European flavors.

But since Russia invaded Ukraine, she's also started posting updates about what is going on. And over the past several days she has received a flood of messages from people who want to help.

Voloshyna is now tapping into that support and recently joined Raj Mathai on NBC Bay Area News Tonight to discuss it all.

Voloshyna is also holding a "Cook For Ukraine Fundraiser." Details can be found at tastemade.com.