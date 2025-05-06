Bay Area celebrates Mexican culture, history on Cinco de Mayo

People across the Bay Area celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Monday.

For many, the day is about more than just a party. It's a chance to celebrate Mexican culture and history.

Cinco De Mayo commemorates the victory of Mexico over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It's also a chance for Latino businesses to cash in on a boost in business.

In downtown San Jose on Monday night, people were out in the streets. One truck was even seen doing donuts.

Police arrived and at least one person was taken away in handcuffs.

Earlier in the day, people were out celebrating Cinco De Mayo at La Tropicana and in restaurants with friends and family.

Jocelyn Moran has more in the video above.

