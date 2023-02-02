Bay Area Cities Seeking State Approval for Housing

The deadline has now passed for all Bay Area cities to submit a “housing element” to the state. The element is supposed to outline specifically how each city will add mandated housing over the next eight years.

California’s department of housing and community development is in charge of approving the housing elements, which tells cities how many homes they need to prove they can build in the next 8 years.

In the Bay Area, the state has only approved housing element plans for Alameda and San Francisco so far.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Louis Mirante, vice president of public policy for housing at the Bay Area Council, estimates between 65 to 70 Bay Area cities didn’t meet the deadline, which means they could face a penalty known as the “builders remedy.

“The builders remedy says a developer can come in and build an apartment building even if it’s planned for single family homes as long as there’s a substantial component of affordable housing,” Mirante said.

Pete Suratos has the full report in the video above.