Bay Area Cities Take Advantage of Extra Time to Collect 2020 Census

A federal judge said communities now have until the end of October to continue the Census count -- a full extra month primarily because of all the complications associated with the pandemic.

Bay Area cities are taking advantage of the extra time.

In San Jose, census canvassers focused on Friday visiting the Blossom Hill neighborhood and knocking on doors. They chose the area because it is predominantly immigrant and less likely to respond to the census.

City workers will spend the next month finding people who have not responded to the census and help them fill out the forms online.

The canvassers said they will walk through the heart of neighborhoods with lower performing census tracts.

There have been conflicting numbers, but here is what the city of San Jose provided to NBC Bay Area on Friday: