Bay Area Comedian, Political Activist React to Will Smith's Actions at Oscars

It is an Oscar moment that will never be forgotten.

But when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, popular Bay Area comedian Brian Copeland said it reinforced negative, inaccurate stereotypes.

Copeland applauded the Academy for condemning Smith's action and launching a formal review, especially for the sake of impressionable children.

Chandra Brooks, a longtime political activist against violence, said the slap and debate about whether it was right or wrong will have far reaching consequences.

