How Bay Area Community Colleges Handle Campus Safety in Time of Mass Shootings

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University, colleges in the Bay Area are making sure they're prepared when it comes to campus safety.

Tim Leong, director of communications for the Contra Costa Community College District, which is home to more than 50,000 students across five campuses, said campus safety is one of the district's top priorities.

The colleges partner with local law enforcement for active shooter training exercises to help familiarize agencies with the layout of the campuses should an active shooting take place.

"They walk the streets, they walk the hallways, they walk our campuses," Leong said. "They have just such greater intimate knowledge about the physical plan that makes up any of our campuses."

There are also email and text alerts sent to students and staff in the event of an emergency.

Inside of every classroom, there is an emergency button that can be pressed to alert campus security during an active shooter situation.

"It has lights, it has a digital readout as well as a button that can be pressed in case a situation is occurring," Leong said.

In his 16 years with the district, Leong said there haven't been any major active shooter situations on the campuses, but that won't change the district's approach when it comes to campus safety.

"That’s not to say that we’re going to take it lightly and that we're not going to be as prepared," Leong said.