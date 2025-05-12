Pope Leo XIV

Bay Area community reacts to Pope Leo XIV's first Sunday mass

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just days after cardinals elected a new leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV delivered his first noon blessing at St Peter’s Square Sunday.

In San Francisco on Sunday, Bay Area community members and parishioners gave their reaction to the pope's first Sunday mass as they have been watching the new pontiff.

Some told NBC Bay Area that they feel proud or inspired and they shared their hopes about his leadership.

Christie Smith has the full details in the video above.

Pope Leo XIVCatholic Church
