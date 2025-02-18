Brentwood has longest average commute in the US, census data shows

People in Brentwood have the longest commute times in the nation, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data.

The Census Bureau asked a sample of people around the country about their daily commutes. It found people in Brentwood were driving an average of 46 minutes a day to work – the highest of any U.S. city.

This is for data from 2023, and it's just the average.

About 38% of people in Brentwood have a commute that is one hour or longer.

Meanwhile, in Pittsburg, the average commute is 41 minutes. In Antioch, it's 40 minutes. In San Francisco, it's 31 minutes.

Palo Alto has the shortest average commute in the Bay Area, coming in at just 20 minutes.