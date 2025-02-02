Bay Area companies dominate Glassdoor's 100 best places to work list

Twenty three Bay Area companies ranked in Glassdoor's annual 100 Best Places to Work 2025 list for its Employees’ Choice Award, calculated by employee reviews and feedback made on the job search platform.

The ranking assessed direct employee reviews of companies from the past year on Glassdoor, considering factors like the quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. The list only considered reviews from former employees that left the company in 2024 or 2023.

Employee reviews on the platform includes the recommendation scores, pros and cons and overall rating of working at the company.

NVIDIA ranked the highest in the Bay Area at No. 4 in the overall list. The chipmaker based in Santa Clara is currently estimated as the second most valuable company in the world,

Some Bay Area companies that followed included Autodesk at No. 15, Salesforce at No. 16 and Adobe at No. 19. Other notable companies in the region that ranked in the top 100 included Google at No. 28, Meta at No. 52, Apple at No. 56 and Cisco at No. 60.

"The Best Places to Work award is more than just recognition—it’s a trusted guide for job seekers striving to find not only a great workplace but also a better worklife," Christian Sutherland-Wong, Chief Executive Officer at Glassdoor said.

Bain & Company, a global management and consulting firm, ranked at No. 1 in the list. Crew Carwash (No. 2) and In-N-Out Burger (No. 3) followed.

Here's a look at the rankings of the 23 Bay Area-based companies that placed in the best places to work:

Rank Company Name Overall Rating 4 NVIDIA 4.5 15 Autodesk 4.4 16 Salesforce 4.4 19 Adobe 4.4 28 Google 4.4 35 Netflix 4.4 43 Box 4.4 44 Genentech 4.4 52 Meta 4.4 53 Workday 4.4 56 Apple 4.4 60 Cisco 4.3 63 Databricks 4.3 64 Stanford Health Care 4.3 65 Deel 4.3 66 AMD 4.3 67 Protiviti 4.3 71 Chevron 4.3 77 Juniper Networks 4.3 79 Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory 4.3 87 Visa, Inc. 4.3 91 Lyra Health 4.3 95 Infoblox 4.3