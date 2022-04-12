If you’re looking for a new job in the Bay Area — you might want to look at the 16 companies featured in Fortune Magazine’s latest ranking of the 100 best to work for in the U.S.

The annual list was released Monday and features many companies based in our own backyard.

Most of the featured companies are leaders in the Bay Area’s tech industry.

Here’s a look at where each company landed in Fortune’s list:

Cisco Systems (based in San Jose and ranked no. 1)

Salesforce (based in San Francisco and ranked no. 4)

Nvidia (based in Santa Clara, ranked no. 5)

Intuit (based in Mountain View, ranked no. 11)

Orrick (based in San Francisco, ranked no. 13)

Protiviti (based in Menlo Park, ranked no. 15)

Adobe (based in San Jose, ranked no. 32)

Cadence Design Systems (based in San Jose, ranked no. 38)

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants (based in San Francisco and ranked no. 44)

Keysight Technologies (based in Santa Rosa and ranked no. 46)

Atlassian (U.S. headquarters based in San Francisco and ranked no. 47)

Box (based in Redwood City and ranked no. 48)

Splunk (based in San Francisco and ranked no. 65)

Blue Shield of California (based in Oakland and ranked no. 66)

Genentech (based in South San Francisco and ranked no. 78)

ServiceNow (based in Santa Clara and ranked no. 83)

Our Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For is out today! Read the thread to learn who made it to our list, who has been in the list the longest, what we found most striking, and check out the link for the full list! #100BestCompaniesToWorkFor #BestCompaniesToWorkFor pic.twitter.com/SyLB4hmqqi — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) April 11, 2022

These 16 aren’t the only California-based companies to make the list. Several Southern California employers were also recognized, along with Nugget Markets in Yolo County.

Fortune Magazine has ranked companies for 25 years. Companies like Cisco and Marriott have made the list every year, the magazine reports.

To see the full ranking, click here.