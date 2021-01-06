Bay Area Congressional Representatives React to Chaos in Washington

Bay Area congressional representatives reacted Wednesday to the chaos created by supporters of President Donald Trump who overcame police and breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Both chambers of Congress were holding hearings Wednesday on the certification of the Electoral College vote following November's election of former Vice President Joe Biden as president over the incumbent Donald Trump.

Some Bay Area representatives took to Twitter to react to the violence at the Capitol or let others know their condition.

"My staff and I are safe," Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said. "Praying for an end to this violence."

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Napa, said, "I am currently sheltering in place in the Capitol at a secure location. I will give more updates. This is a very sad day for democracy."

"Never imagined I would be locked down in the US Capitol trying to ride out a violent coup attempt led by an American President," Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael, said, referring to Trump.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, said, "I am horrified that colleagues and staff are on lockdown in House office buildings as I tweet this.

"I am equally horrified that Trump and members of the GOP have called for this blatant attempt to disrupt & undermine our democracy. Please stay safe."

Photos: Pro-Trump Supporters Breach the Capitol Building