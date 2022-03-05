Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi Attends Video Call With Ukrainian President

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi was one of the lawmakers, who attended Saturday morning's video call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Garamendi told NBC Bay Area Saturday that he was struck by examples Zelenskyy gave of the Russian military brutally attacking civilian targets, and civilians.

“He said the mayor and officials were marched out of the offices and taken away and that the mayor was shot and killed. He went on to say this is what the Ukrainian leadership expected the Russians to do,” he said.

Garamendi added that he wants congress to move quickly now to help Ukraine, it's military, and its 1.3 million refugees.

"First of all, we must enact the $10 billion appropriation for and outside where the refugees are,” he said.

Garamendi said that he also strongly supports helping Ukraine buy Russian-made aircraft from other countries like Poland, so the country can defend its own air space.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke to Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi who will be on a call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the midst of a war.
This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisUkraineJohn Garamendi
