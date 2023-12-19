Bay Area residents get ready for more wet weather Wednesday

The morning commute Wednesday is expected to be a wet one.

“CHP does get a lot of phone calls regarding crashes, especially when you’re driving too fast and crashing, solo spinouts — those are our number one crashes, especially during rain,” said Officer Sophie Lu with the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP warned drivers Tuesday night to take it easy and have plenty of time to get to their destination. It also reminded drivers: do not drive through standing water, no matter how shallow it might seem.

Residents are doing what they can in response to the fear of flooding from rapidly rising rivers and streams. Sandbag distribution sites have already popped up across the Bay Area.

“I’ve got sandbags sitting there … I’ve got a drain up there, and I sandbag around the drain to make sure water doesn’t come down the hill,” said Belmont resident Richard Pace.

Pace lives in a neighborhood that saw mudslides early in the year during the storms. He said he’s taking the bad weather seriously.

“Anybody that lives on this block is always in danger of slides,” Pace said.

He said he keeps his roof drains and gutters clean, and also has deck drains and concrete ditches.

“So water that shoots off this hillside comes down, and goes down into a drain down there,” Pace said. “And all these ditches have to stay clear. … I’ve got retaining walls all over and done everything I can do to take water away from the house.”