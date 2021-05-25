race for a vaccine

Bay Area Counties Among Most Vaccinated in the Nation

Marin County has managed to lead the country in vaccinated adults at 73%

By Terry McSweeney

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 50% of adults in the United States are now fully vaccinated, and Bay Area counties are among the most vaccinated anywhere.

The nine-county Bay Area is easily the most vaccinated region, with only Solano and Napa counties not ranking in the nation’s top 20. Marin County has managed to lead the country in vaccinated adults at 73%.

"We’ve been focusing on equity," Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said.

Willis said the county has the advantage of many highly educated residents who understand the science and have been willing to go get the vaccine. That, in turn, freed health officials to get the vaccine out to others.

"That really allowed us in public health to focus on those that need a little bit of extra support and help to get to the vaccine, little more education, little more outreach," Willis said.

Still, concerns remain about so-called vaccine breakthrough infections – the ones found in people two weeks or more past the final vaccine dose.

But a new CDC survey shows, in the first four months of this year, those infections occurring in only .01% of those vaccinated.

Willis is far more worried about the variants being found in Marin.

"We are seeing India strain, we're seeing South Africa strain, we're seeing UK strain," he said. "To me, that's one of the biggest concerns, the biggest unknowns for the future."

