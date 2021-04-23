Bay Area Counties Prep to Possibly Resume J&J Shots

The CDC lifted the hold on administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Friday, after a rare blood clotting issue was discovered.

Several Bay Area counties told NBC Bay Area that they will follow state guidance and will restart the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots as soon as a committee of doctors approved by western governors finishes its evaluation.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

When it does, Santa Clara County, for example, has 20,000 doses on hand.

The vaccine has also widely been used at local pharmacies like Safeway and Walgreens.

NBC Bay Area’s Ian Cull explains more in the video above.