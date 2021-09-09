coronavirus

Bay Area COVID-19 Case Counts, Hospitalizations on the Decline: Report

New data Thursday shows COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations are on the decline in the Bay Area, according to a newspaper report.

From the end of August into the first week of September, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in San Francisco fell steadily from 110 to 89, according a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Bay Area reported on average 16 cases a day per 100,000 residents over the seven days ending Tuesday, compared with about 24 cases per 100,000 two weeks ago, the newspaper reported.

As those numbers decrease, some local health leaders are considering easing San Francisco's indoor mask mandate.

Cierra Johnson has the full report in the video above.

