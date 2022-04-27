Bay Area COVID-19 Infections Continue to Rise; Deaths, Hospitalizations Decline

The number of COVID-19 infections in the Bay Area continued to rise this week, but death rates related to the virus are decreasing, according to a newspaper report.

The Bay Area has seen 21 new cases per 100,000 residents, up 110% over the past 30 days, the most since mid February, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

But deaths are down statewide, with a seven-day average of just 0.03 deaths per 100,000 residents in California.

In fact, three Bay Area counties -- Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara -- have the lowest death rates in the nation among counties with more than 1 million residents.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 also are down statewide, according to the report, at just 950, compared to about 15,000 during the last surge.