Bay Area COVID-19 Testing Sites Busy Amid Holidays, Omicron

In the week between Christmas and New Year's, expect to see long lines of people waiting to get tested for COVID-19.

As cases caused by the omicron variant continue to spread, COVID-19 testing sites are getting bombarded.

Alameda County Health Care Services said if you gathered with others over the holiday weekend or traveled or think there was a chance you were exposed to COVID-19, you should get tested within three to five days.

Charles Reppe, clinical director at City Health, said demand for tests is through the roof and has been for weeks.

"It is approaching the early pandemic levels actually," he said. "Not quite as bad. Fortunately, people aren’t coming in as sick."

City Health, like many other sites, said it will take walk-ins for testing if they have room.

"We can’t guarantee it because we give preference to the people with appointments, but we do everything possible," Reppe said.

Several test providers said they're trying to add staff to meet the need.

In the meantime, you may have to do some digging to find an appointment or be willing to wait.

Most county COVID-19 webpages include an online tool to find available appointments near you. If that doesn't work, try checking with your doctor or your local pharmacy.