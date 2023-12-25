Bay Area crowds gather to see holiday lights, 49ers

On Monday night, there were two time-honored family Christmas traditions many Bay Area families turned to: football and family time outside.

Levi's Stadium rolled out some Christmas fun for San Francisco 49ers fans attending Monday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Meredith Gibbons’ house on Eucalyptus Avenue in San Carlos is known to visitors this time of year as the candy cane house. The Gibbons have lived there for over 20 years.

“We enjoy decorating, it's loads of fun,” she said.

Her neighbors pull out all the stops too. Its why families find themselves coming back to the San Carlos spectacle every Christmas, some driving an hour or more.

“It’s just the atmosphere. I don’t think I've seen something like this before, or in our area,” said Pleasanton resident Dhruv Mehta.

Sisters Anna and Leah Dagum grew up in San Carlos, visiting the lights.

“Definitely have come here almost every year since like whenever this started, I don’t know, 8 years old,” Leah Dagum said.

Despite living further away, they love that coming back to this christmas tree lane is also a trip down memory lane.

This year, one house broadcast the 49ers game from their front yard.

For fans, who made it to Levi's Stadium, Santa and a pre-game Christmas light show added to the festivities.