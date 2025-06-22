Iowa

Bay Area speech and debate competitors describe chaos after national tournament was evacuated

By Marianne Favro

Dozens of Bay Area high school students are returning home after a harrowing experience at the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Iowa.

Witnesses said a man jumped on the competition stage during the competition and alluded to having a bomb, sending hundreds of students running.

About 30 students from Bellarmine who participated in the competition described the situation as very scary and retold the chaos that followed. But they also said it taught them a lot about being resilient.

