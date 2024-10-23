Beware of stranger hugs: Bay Area police warn about uptick in distraction thefts

Bay Area police departments are warning the public about a rise in distraction thefts, including ones in which scammers ask for a hug and then remove jewelry from unsuspecting victims.

The Fremont Police Department and the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued separate warnings this week about the uptick in distraction thefts.

Police said the thefts typically feature three components: distraction, a switch and confusion.

A suspect likely will approach the victim, usually while they're out for a walk, and proceed to either ask for directions, claim it's their birthday or a special occasion, or offer prayers and good fortune, according to police.

When the suspect has the victim distracted, such as when giving them a hug, they will swap the victim's jewelry with a fake piece.

The victim may not even realize the theft occurred until it's too late.

"This method relies heavily on misdirection and social interaction," Sunnyvale DPS said in a statement. "It's a reminder to be vigilant and cautious in situations involving valuable items and when approached by strangers."

Fremont police provided the following tips to prevent distraction thefts:

Don’t walk alone. If elderly friends or family members often go walking, have someone go with them.

Don't wear valuable jewelry while walking.

Be mindful of who approaches you and who you talk to.

Don't let strangers hug you or show strangers your valuables.

Carry a cellphone with you at all times.

If you are a victim of a crime, immediately call 911 and be ready to report the following: incident location, suspect description and suspect vehicle information.