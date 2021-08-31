Bay Area Families Rally Around the Lake Tahoe Community Impacted by Caldor Fire

The Caldor Fire has burned through a favorite vacation region for Bay Area families and many want to help the impacted.

The El Dorado Community Foundation in Placerville set up the Caldor Fire fund to get cash to families who need it.

It has helped 900 so far, with hundreds more applying for assistance to pay for basic needs.

“So they're driving kids to school at $4 a gallon to keep the kids in school, gas is a big one,” said Avis Jolly, of the foundation. “People who are living in their cars want to run AC, which a lot are.”

A group called "Help Sierra Breathe" has volunteers in cities all around the fire zone.

Handing out N-95 masks to people who can't escape the thick unhealthy smoke outside.

Nonprofits said that with no end to the fire fight in sight and a long recovery ahead, now is the time to help the communities bay families look forward to visiting year after year.