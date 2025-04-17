Economy

Bay Area families react as baby products likely to be impacted by tariffs

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

Diapers, strollers and car seats are the biggest brands in baby gear and the essentials all come from China.

With President Donald Trump adding massive tariffs to nearly all Chinese imports, many baby essentials are soon expected to cost families a lot more.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Some Bay Area parents told NBC Bay Area that they aren't experiencing sticker shock yet, but they anticipate the cost of baby gear, from diapers to bassinettes will go up. Which is why many are turning to secondhand stores.

Emma Goss has more in the video above.

Gavin Newsom 13 hours ago

California sues to stop Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs

Economy Apr 15

San Francisco scooter store dealing with tariffs impact

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

EconomyTrump Administration
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us