Bay Area families react as baby products likely to be impacted by tariffs

Diapers, strollers and car seats are the biggest brands in baby gear and the essentials all come from China.

With President Donald Trump adding massive tariffs to nearly all Chinese imports, many baby essentials are soon expected to cost families a lot more.

Some Bay Area parents told NBC Bay Area that they aren't experiencing sticker shock yet, but they anticipate the cost of baby gear, from diapers to bassinettes will go up. Which is why many are turning to secondhand stores.

Emma Goss has more in the video above.