Christmas Shopping

Bay Area Families Scramble to Shop for Last-Minute Christmas Gifts

By Stephanie Magallon

Holiday Shopping
AP

Families were scrambling on one of the busiest shopping days this year and the chaos is only expected to get worse in the next 24 hours.

Many shoppers said Thursday night that they’re staying out late trying to finish all their shopping to avoid traffic Friday and possibly even longer lines inside stores.

“I was kinda shocked that the makeup aisle was pretty much empty, so I was like ‘wow, somebody stole the Christmas presents,’” said shopper Aime Menera.

According to Business Insider, the Thursday before Christmas Eve is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

But Friday the 23rd will be even worse as they’re expecting sales to top Black Friday.

“There’s no parking, that’s why I’m over here trying to find my car,” said shopper Lyana Bonilla.

The majority of shoppers said they knew this was coming, but for one reason or another, they still found themselves stuck in this situation. 

“I'm lazy, working full time and then when I get full time, I'm tired and I always overthink gifts too,” said Bonilla.

As for Valentina Gomez, she found an easier solution. 

“It was hard time looking for some of the stuff we were looking for, so we just decided to come and get some gift cards,” she said.

Others were just trying to avoid shopping all together due to high prices and rate hikes.

But they’re expected to be back out in full force until Christmas Eve.

