Bay Area family faces uncertain future amid Trump's immigration policies

Many in the Bay Area are unsure of what their lives will look like in the next few months following President Donald Trump's policies as it relates to immigration.

A man from Venezuela told NBC Bay Area Friday that he’s lived in San Jose with his wife and young daughters for two years. They work and their daughters go to school and have learned english. They’re now under the Temporary Protected Status or TPS and had just re-registered.

But now with Trump’s decision, like many, they are left in limbo. The man asked NBC Bay Area to not use his name but agreed to tell his story.

“We are happy in San Jose, California. Our jobs, our schools, it’s wonderful, we would like to continue in this country,” he said.

The San Jose resident said that he’s been taking english classes, getting better at speaking the language. He’s also been working here for the last couple of years, building a life with his wife and young daughters.

TPS is a federal program that allows people from certain countries to live and work in the U.S. when its deemed unsafe for them to return to their home country.

Former President Joe Biden and his administration gave Venezuelans TPS in 2021 and 2023, citing Venezuela’s political and economic crisis.

Before leaving office, Biden extended the protection for eligible Venezuelans until October of 2026. But earlier this week, Trump canceled that extension as he continues to carry out his promise of mass deportations.

The man said if the U.S. tells them to leave, they will respect that decision and go back to Venezuela because they’ve always followed the rules.

Before making a move, immigration attorney Patricia Castorena recommends people talk with a lawyer because they may have options.

“Canceling or suspending these protections would leave people without a job, without their livelihood and it would also put them jeopardy of being returned to their home country,” she said. “For example, if someone has been a victim fo a crime, they could potentially qualify for the U visa.”

Castorena also had tips for those who have family members who are citizens.

“If an individual with TPS has family members that are U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents, it is important to determine if there’s any way they can legalize their status through their family member,” she said.

As for the San Jose man, his protected status ends in April. Until then, he said he will continue to work to provide for his family.