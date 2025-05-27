United Kingdom

Bay Area fans speak out after driver plows into crowd at Liverpool FC victory parade

Some Bay Area Liverpool FC soccer fans in England for Monday's big victory parade are now trying to understand a tragedy that left at least two dozen fans injured.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than two dozen people are hurt after a man plowed a car through a packed crowd of people celebrating Liverpool FC’s title win on Monday.

Several fans from the Bay Area were at that parade. It was a celebration that attracted thousands. But that excitement turned into fear. At least 27 people, including four children were hospitalized for their injuries.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Jocelyn Moran has more details in the video above.

United Kingdom 12 hours ago

Driver who plowed into soccer fans in Liverpool acted alone, police say

English Premier League Apr 27

Liverpool clinches Premier League crown with 5-1 win over Tottenham

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

United Kingdom
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us