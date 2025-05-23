Bay Area fire updates: Brush fires in SJ and Richmond, Midway Fire 85% contained

Firefighters are responding to a fire reported near the Guadalupe Landfill in South San Jose.

The reported incident is on the 15900 block of Guadalupe Mines Road.

Firefighters said the blaze is a Tier 1 brush fire and flames are burning into thick brush.

At least three acres have burned and no structures are threatened, officials said. Traffic is also impacted in the area.

#SJFD firefighters are responding to a Tier 1 vegetation fire in the area of the Guadalupe Landfill. Approx 3 acres in size, moderate rate of spread. Traffic is impacted nearby. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 3:05pm pic.twitter.com/8OuyXwYlTh — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 23, 2025

Firefighters on Friday afternoon responded to a brush fire in the area of Story Road and Remillard Court in San Jose.

SJFD reported forward progress stopped just after 3 p.m.

UPDATE: 2.5 acres. Slow-to-moderate rate of spread. Anticipating forward progress to be stopped in next 5-10 minutes. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 23, 2025

Small fire burning in Richmond

A small fire was burning Friday afternoon in the Richmond Parkway area in Richmond.

Firefighters were responding to the blaze, which reportedly has burned about at least a quarter of an acre.

A brush fire that scorched over 250 acres and temporarily shut down Interstate 580 near Tracy on Thursday is now 85% contained, according to Cal Fire.