Bay Area fire updates: Brush fires in SJ and Richmond, Midway Fire 85% contained

By NBC Bay Area staff

Guadalupe Mines Fire burning in South San Jose

Firefighters are responding to a fire reported near the Guadalupe Landfill in South San Jose.

The reported incident is on the 15900 block of Guadalupe Mines Road.

Firefighters said the blaze is a Tier 1 brush fire and flames are burning into thick brush.

At least three acres have burned and no structures are threatened, officials said. Traffic is also impacted in the area.

Crews respond to vegetation fire in San Jose

Firefighters on Friday afternoon responded to a brush fire in the area of Story Road and Remillard Court in San Jose.

SJFD reported forward progress stopped just after 3 p.m.

Small fire burning in Richmond

A small fire was burning Friday afternoon in the Richmond Parkway area in Richmond.

Firefighters were responding to the blaze, which reportedly has burned about at least a quarter of an acre.

Midway Fire near Tracy now 85% contained

A brush fire that scorched over 250 acres and temporarily shut down Interstate 580 near Tracy on Thursday is now 85% contained, according to Cal Fire.

