Bay Area fire updates: Brush fires in SJ and Richmond, Midway Fire 85% contained

Guadalupe Mines Fire burning in South San Jose
Firefighters are responding to a fire reported near the Guadalupe Landfill in South San Jose.
The reported incident is on the 15900 block of Guadalupe Mines Road.
Firefighters said the blaze is a Tier 1 brush fire and flames are burning into thick brush.
At least three acres have burned and no structures are threatened, officials said. Traffic is also impacted in the area.
#SJFD firefighters are responding to a Tier 1 vegetation fire in the area of the Guadalupe Landfill. Approx 3 acres in size, moderate rate of spread. Traffic is impacted nearby. Please avoid the area.— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 23, 2025
TOC: 3:05pm pic.twitter.com/8OuyXwYlTh
Crews respond to vegetation fire in San Jose
Firefighters on Friday afternoon responded to a brush fire in the area of Story Road and Remillard Court in San Jose.
SJFD reported forward progress stopped just after 3 p.m.
UPDATE: 2.5 acres. Slow-to-moderate rate of spread. Anticipating forward progress to be stopped in next 5-10 minutes.— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 23, 2025
Small fire burning in Richmond
A small fire was burning Friday afternoon in the Richmond Parkway area in Richmond.
Firefighters were responding to the blaze, which reportedly has burned about at least a quarter of an acre.
Midway Fire near Tracy now 85% contained
A brush fire that scorched over 250 acres and temporarily shut down Interstate 580 near Tracy on Thursday is now 85% contained, according to Cal Fire.