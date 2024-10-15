bay area weather

Red flag warning issued as Bay Area braces for fire weather conditions

By Bay City News

The Bay Area is expected to experience fire weather conditions Thursday through Saturday this week, according to forecasters.

In an advisory Tuesday, the National Weather Service said a red flag warning will be in effect in the region from 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday due to an inside slider pattern, or an event caused by a northerly weather system that will bring hot, dry winds.

Residents can expect 20 to 30 mph winds with at least 40 mph gusts. Those living in higher elevations may experience poor humidity.

"While fuel moisture has recovered from the early October heat wave to near average for this time of year, they are expected to dry as the week progresses," the weather service said.

PG&E is also planning possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs in parts of the Bay Area due to the fire weather conditions.

Also, a beach hazards statement is in effect over San Francisco, the coastal North Bay, including Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula coast, northern and southern Monterey Bay, and the Big Sur coast through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Large waves could possibly sweep across the shores of the affected areas without warning, pulling people into the sea.

