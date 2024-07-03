Bay Area firefighters urge against use of illegal fireworks

San Jose city officials and firefighters alike are hoping to minimize the use of illegal fireworks in the lead-up to July Fourth festivities.

The current ongoing heat wave combined with the use of illegal fireworks can lead to greatly increased fire risk, according to the San Jose Fire Department, a risk highlighted by Tuesday's early morning fire in the Concord hills, which had suspected links to use of illegal fireworks and burned around seven acres.

Mayor Matt Mahan is promising action against those who light illegal fireworks, saying in a news conference on Tuesday morning that, “When we have the ability to respond, we will, and there will be accountability for breaking our laws.”

San Jose police told NBC Bay Area that a first illegal fireworks citation starts with a $1,000 fine, and that they issued 30 citations and arrested 11 people for use of illegal fireworks last year. They also said that watching illegal fireworks can land someone a fine of $25.

Concerned residents can report the use of illegal fireworks to police by calling 311.

The San Jose Fire Department said it responded to 86 fireworks-related fires or injuries between June and mid-July last year, and are imploring residents to attend professional fireworks shows such as the one at Lake Cunningham Park.

“The decision to use illegal fireworks, in my opinion as the fire chief, is a decision to put the community at risk," said San Jose Fire Chief Robert Sapien at the news conference on Tuesday.